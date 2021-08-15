TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 15, the 227th day of 2021. There are 138 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 15, 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
10 YEARS AGO
Jim Thome hit his 600th home run an inning after he hit No. 599 to help the Minnesota Twins outslug the Detroit Tigers 9-6. (Thome became the eighth major league player to reach 600.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1939, the MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz” opened at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
In 2017, President Donald Trump, who’d faced harsh criticism for initially blaming the deadly weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on “many sides,” told reporters that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation and that groups protesting against the white supremacists were “also very violent.” (In between those statements, at the urging of aides, Trump had offered a more direct condemnation of white supremacists.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 83.
Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 77.
Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 73.
Britain’s Princess Anne is 71.
Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 57.
Actor Debra Messing is 53.
Actor BEN AFFLECK is 49.
Actor Natasha Henstridge is 47.
Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 32.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 31.
