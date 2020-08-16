THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"There is no such thing as a little freedom. Either you are all free, or you are not free." — Walter Cronkite
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 16, the 229th day of 2020. There are 137 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 16, 1987, 156 people were killed when Northwest Airlines Flight 255 crashed while trying to take off from Detroit; the sole survivor was 4-year-old Cecelia Cichan.
10 YEARS AGO
A Boeing 737 filled with vacationers crashed in a thunderstorm and broke apart as it slid onto the runway on Colombia’s San Andres Island; all but two of the 131 people on board survived.
ON THIS DATE
In 1920, Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians was struck in the head by a pitch thrown by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees; Chapman died the following morning.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1962, The Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
In 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul,” died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Julie Newmar is 87.
Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74.
Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 67.
Movie director James Cameron is 66.
Singer Madonna is 62.
Actor Angela Bassett is 62.
Actor Timothy Hutton is 60.
Country singer Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48.
Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 33.
Actor RUMER WILLIS is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.