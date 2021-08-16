THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” — Dalai Lama
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, on a Midwest bus tour, implored Iowans during a stopover in Peosta to share ideas with him about how leaders could give an economic jolt to the nation’s heartland.
ON THIS DATE
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1954, Sports Illustrated was first published by Time Inc.
In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
In 1978, James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he’d been set up by a mysterious man called “Raoul.”
In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul,” died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Julie Newmar is 88.
Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 75.
Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 68.
Movie director James Cameron is 67.
Singer Madonna is 63.
Actor ANGELA BASSETT is 63.
Actor Timothy Hutton is 61.
Actor George Stults is 46.
Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 34.
Actor Rumer Willis is 33.
