TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 17, the 229th day of 2021. There are 136 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 17, 1964, Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa was sentenced in Chicago to five years in federal prison for defrauding his union’s pension fund. (Hoffa was released in 1971 after President Richard Nixon commuted his sentence for this conviction and jury tampering.)
10 YEARS AGO
Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
In 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)
In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 86.
In 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
In 2017, a van plowed through pedestrians along a packed promenade in the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 120. (A 14th victim died later from injuries.) Another man was stabbed to death in a carjacking that night as the van driver made his getaway, and a woman died early the next day in a vehicle-and-knife attack in a nearby coastal town. (Six suspects in the attack were shot dead by police, two more died when a bomb workshop exploded.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Robert DeNiro is 78.
Movie director Martha Coolidge is 75.
Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 74.
Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 72.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 64.
Singer Belinda Carlisle is 63.
Actor SEAN PENN is 61.
Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 56.
Singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg is 52.
College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.