THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have.” — Vince Lombardi
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 17, the 230th day of 2020. There are 136 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 17, 2017, a van plowed through pedestrians along a packed promenade in the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 120. (A 14th victim died later from injuries.)
10 YEARS AGO
A mistrial was declared on 23 corruption charges against ousted Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was accused of trying to sell President Barack Obama’s old Senate seat; the jury convicted him on one charge, that of lying to the FBI.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, the newly renamed Beatles (formerly the Silver Beetles) began their first gig in Hamburg, West Germany, at the Indra Club.
In 1964, Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa was sentenced in Chicago to five years in federal prison for defrauding his union’s pension fund. (Hoffa was released in 1971 after President Richard Nixon commuted his sentence for this conviction and jury tampering.)
In 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 86.
In 2018, President Donald Trump said he had canceled plans for a Veterans Day military parade, citing what he called a “ridiculously high” price tag; he accused local politicians in Washington of price-gouging.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 79.
Actor Robert DeNiro is 77.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 63.
Singer Belinda Carlisle is 62.
Author Jonathan Franzen is 61.
Actor Sean Penn is 60.
Actor DONNIE WAHLBERG is 51.
College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 51.
Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 49.
Actor Bryton James (“Young and the Restless) is 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.