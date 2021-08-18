THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." — Marlene Dietrich
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18, the 230th day of 2021. There are 135 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 18, 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and European leaders demanded that Syrian President Bashar Assad resign, saying his brutal suppression of his people made him unfit to lead.
ON THIS DATE
In 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage.
In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Fla., ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)
In 2017, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s top White House strategist, was forced out of his post by Trump. (Bannon would step down as Breitbart News chairman in January 2018 after the release of a book in which he criticized Trump and members of his family; he was pardoned by Trump in the final hours of Trump’s term after being charged with diverting money from donors who believed the money would be used to build a wall along the southern border.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 94.
Movie director Roman Polanski is 88.
Actor-director Robert Redford is 85.
Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78.
Actor Denis Leary is 64.
ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 60.
Actor CHRISTIAN SLATER is 52.
Actor Edward Norton is 52.
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51.
Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.