THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Bitterness is like cancer. It eats upon the host. But anger is like fire. It burns it all clean." — Maya Angelou
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 18, the 231st day of 2020. There are 135 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
10 YEARS AGO
General Motors filed the first batch of paperwork to sell stock to the public again, a significant step toward shedding U.S. government ownership a year after the automaker had filed for bankruptcy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Fla., ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93.
Actor-director Robert Redford is 84.
Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77.
Country singer Steve Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 65.
Actress Madeleine Stowe is 62.
ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 59.
Actor CHRISTIAN SLATER is 51.
Actor Edward Norton is 51.
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50.
Actress Parker McKenna Posey is 25.
