THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you fell down yesterday, stand up today.” — H.G. Wells
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19, the 232nd day of 2020. There are 134 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 19, 1964, The Beatles opened their first full-fledged U.S. tour as they performed at San Francisco’s Cow Palace.
10 YEARS AGO
The last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces landed at Benedict, Maryland, with the objective of capturing Washington D.C.
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
In 1909, the first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 mph.
In 1980, 301 people aboard a Saudi Arabian L-1011 died as the jetliner made a fiery emergency return to the Riyadh airport.
In 2004, Google began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, ending the day up $15.34 at $100.34.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Johnny Nash is 80.
Actress Jill St. John is 80.
Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 76.
Former President Bill Clinton is 74.
Actor Gerald McRaney is 73.
Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 68.
Actor JOHN STAMOSs is 57.
Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 55.
Actor Matthew Perry is 51.
Country singer Clay Walker is 51
