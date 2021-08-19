THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend." — Henry David Thoreau
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 19, 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.
10 YEARS AGO
Three men — Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley — who’d spent nearly two decades in prison for the nightmarish slayings of three Cub Scouts in Arkansas, went free after they agreed to a legal maneuver allowing them to maintain their innocence while acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence against them.
ON THIS DATE
In 1848, the New York Herald reported the discovery of gold in California.
In 1909, the first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 mph.
In 1955, torrential rains caused by Hurricane Diane resulted in severe flooding in the northeastern U.S., claiming some 200 lives.
In 1991, rioting erupted in the Brooklyn, New York, Crown Heights neighborhood after a Black 7-year-old, Gavin Cato, was struck and killed by a Jewish driver from the ultra-Orthodox Lubavitch community; three hours later, a mob of Black youth fatally stabbed Yankel Rosenbaum, a rabbinical student.
In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jill St. John is 81.
Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 77.
Former President Bill Clinton is 75.
Actor Gerald McRaney is 74.
Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 69.
Actor JOHN STAMOS is 58.
Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 56.
Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 55.
Actor Matthew Perry is 52.
Country singer Clay Walker is 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.