THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.” — Francis of Assisi
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 2, the 214th day of 2021. There are 151 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 2, 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.
10 YEARS AGO
The Senate passed, and President Barack Obama signed, legislation to avoid an unprecedented national default.
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, a jury in Chicago acquitted several former members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team and two others of conspiring to defraud the public in the notorious “Black Sox” scandal.
In 1922, Alexander Graham Bell, generally regarded as the inventor of the telephone, died in Nova Scotia, Canada, at age 75.
In 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.
In 1985, 137 people were killed when Delta Air Lines Flight 191, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed while attempting to land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait, seizing control of the oil-rich emirate. (The Iraqis were later driven out in Operation Desert Storm.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 78.
Actor Joanna Cassidy is 76.
Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 68.
Singer Mojo Nixon is 64.
Actor Victoria Jackson is 62.
Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 57.
Writer-actor-director KEVIN SMITH is 51.
Actor Sam Worthington is 45.
Actor Edward Furlong is 44.
Actor Marci Miller is 36.
