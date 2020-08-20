THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 20, the 233rd day of 2020. There are 133 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 20, 1964, President LYNDON B. JOHNSON signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA invited Israel and the Palestinians to meet face-to-face in Washington the following month for talks aimed at achieving an agreement to establish an independent Palestinian state and secure peace for Israel.
ON THIS DATE
In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.
In 1981, Michael Devine, a member of the Irish National Liberation Army, died after a 60-day hunger strike at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland; he was the tenth and last hunger-striker to die that year.
In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
In 1989, entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife, Kitty, were shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion by their sons, Lyle and Erik. Fifty-one people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames (tehmz) in London after colliding with a dredger.
In 2017, actor, comic and longtime telethon host Jerry Lewis died of heart disease in Las Vegas at the age of 91.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Boxing promoter Don King is 89.
MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 76.
Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 74.
Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 72.
Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 68.
TV weatherman Al Roker is 66.
Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 50.
Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 45.
Actress Meghan Ory is 38.
Actress-singer DEMI LOVATO is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.