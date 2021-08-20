THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck." — Emma Goldman

TODAY IS

Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Czech Russia Soviet 1968 Invasion

FILE In this file photo taken in Aug. 20, 1968, thousands of protesters are seen crowding at Wasceslas square in down town Prague, Czechoslovakia, demonstrating against the Russian invasion. The Czech and Slovak governments have criticized what they see as historical revisionism by Russia about the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. (AP Photo, File)

On Aug. 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" liberalization drive.

TEN YEARS AGO

North Korean leader Kim Jong Il arrived in Russia's Far East on a nearly weeklong visit. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.

In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.

In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.

In 1989, fifty-one people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames in London after colliding with a dredger.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

CW 2019 Network Upfront

Misha Collins attends the CW 2019 Network Upfront at New York City Center on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Boxing promoter Don King is 90.

Actor Ray Wise is 74.

Actor John Noble is 73. 

TV weatherman Al Roker is 67.

Actor Joan Allen is 65.

Actor James Marsters is 59.

Actor MISHA COLLINS is 47.

Actor Ben Barnes is 40.

Actor Andrew Garfield is 38.

Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 29.

