THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck." — Emma Goldman
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the "Prague Spring" liberalization drive.
TEN YEARS AGO
North Korean leader Kim Jong Il arrived in Russia's Far East on a nearly weeklong visit.
ON THIS DATE
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
In 1989, fifty-one people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames in London after colliding with a dredger.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Boxing promoter Don King is 90.
Actor Ray Wise is 74.
Actor John Noble is 73.
TV weatherman Al Roker is 67.
Actor Joan Allen is 65.
Actor James Marsters is 59.
Actor MISHA COLLINS is 47.
Actor Ben Barnes is 40.
Actor Andrew Garfield is 38.
Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 29.
