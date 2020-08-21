THOUGHT OF THE DAY
“The more man meditates upon good thoughts, the better will be his world and the world at large.” — Confucius
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 21, the 234th day of 2020. There are 132 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 21, 1961, country singer Patsy Cline recorded the Willie Nelson song “Crazy” in Nashville for Decca Records. (The recording was released in October 1961.)
10 YEARS AGO
Iranian and Russian engineers began loading fuel into Iran’s first nuclear power plant, which Moscow promised to safeguard to prevent material at the site from being used in any potential weapons production.
ON THIS DATE
In 1831, Nat Turner launched a violent slave rebellion in Virginia resulting in the deaths of at least 55 whites. (Turner was later executed.)
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
In 1987, Sgt. Clayton Lonetree, the first Marine court-martialed for spying, was convicted in Quantico, Va., of passing secrets to the KGB. (Lonetree ended up serving eight years in a military prison.)
In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.
In 2014, Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the Missouri National Guard to begin withdrawing from Ferguson, where nightly scenes of unrest had erupted since a white police officer fatally shot a Black 18-year-old nearly two weeks earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Clarence Williams III is 81.
Newsman Harry Smith is 69.
Actress Kim Cattrall is 64.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 61.
Actress Carrie-Anne Moss is 50.
TV personality Brody Jenner is 37.
Olympic gold medal sprinter USAIN BOLT is 34.
Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 32.
Actress Hayden Panettiere is 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.