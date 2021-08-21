THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Free speech carries with it some freedom to listen.” — Warren E. Burger
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 21, the 233rd day of 2021. There are 132 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 21, 1991, the hard-line coup against Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev collapsed in the face of a popular uprising led by Russian Federation President Boris N. Yeltsin.
10 YEARS AGO
Euphoric Libyan rebels raced into Tripoli and took control of the center with little resistance as Moammar Gadhafi’s defenses collapsed and his four-decade regime appeared to be crumbling.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (The painting was recovered two years later in Italy.)
In 1987, Sgt. Clayton Lonetree, the first Marine court-martialed for spying, was convicted in Quantico, Va., of passing secrets to the KGB. (Lonetree ended up serving eight years in a military prison.)
In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.
In 2014, Gov. Jay Nixon ordered the Missouri National Guard to begin withdrawing from Ferguson, where nightly scenes of unrest had erupted since a white police officer fatally shot a Black 18-year-old nearly two weeks earlier.
In 2015, a trio of Americans, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos and college student Anthony Sadler, and a British businessman, Chris Norman, tackled and disarmed a Moroccan gunman on a high-speed train between Amsterdam and Paris.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
NBC newsman Harry Smith is 70.
Actor Kim Cattrall is 65.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 62.
Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 51.
MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 51.
Actor Alicia Witt is 46.
TV personality Brody Jenner is 38.
Olympic gold medal sprinter USAIN BOLT is 35.
Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 33.
Actor Hayden Panettiere is 32.
