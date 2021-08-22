TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 22, the 234th day of 2021. There are 131 days left in the year.

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1996, file photo President Bill Clinton prepares to sign legislation in the Rose Garden of the White House overhauling America's welfare system. Visible, from left, are former welfare recipients Lillie Harden, of Little Rock, Ark., and Janet Ferrel, of W.Va., Vice President Gore, West Virginia Gov. Gaston Caperton, Sen. John Breaux, D-La., and former welfare recipient Penelope Howard, of Delaware. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

On Aug. 22, 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.

Hurricane Irene cut a destructive path through the Caribbean, raking Puerto Rico with strong winds and rain and then spinning just north of the Dominican Republic. 

In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.

In 1968, Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to South America.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.

In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)

In 2007, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers. 

James Corden arrives at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 82.

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80.

Actor Cindy Williams ("Laverne & Shirley") is 74.

Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65.

Country singer Collin Raye is 61.

Singer Tori Amos is 58.

Country singer Mila Mason is 58.

Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 48.

Talk show host JAMES CORDEN is 43.

Actor Ari Stidham is 29.

