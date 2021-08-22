TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 22, the 234th day of 2021. There are 131 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 22, 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.
10 YEARS AGO
Hurricane Irene cut a destructive path through the Caribbean, raking Puerto Rico with strong winds and rain and then spinning just north of the Dominican Republic.
ON THIS DATE
In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
In 1968, Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to South America.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.
In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)
In 2007, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 82.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 80.
Actor Cindy Williams ("Laverne & Shirley") is 74.
Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 65.
Country singer Collin Raye is 61.
Singer Tori Amos is 58.
Country singer Mila Mason is 58.
Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 48.
Talk show host JAMES CORDEN is 43.
Actor Ari Stidham is 29.
