THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” — Theodore Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 22, the 235th day of 2020. There are 131 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 22, 1972, President RICHARD NIXON was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.
10 YEARS AGO
Chilean President SEBASTIAN PINERA confirmed that all of the miners trapped deep underground for 17 days were still alive after a probe came back with a handwritten note, “All 33 of us are fine in the shelter.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.
In 1978, President Jomo Kenyatta, a leading figure in Kenya’s struggle for independence, died; Vice President Daniel arap Moi was sworn in as acting president.
In 1986, Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million, settling a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.
In 2007, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 81.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 79.
Actress Cindy Williams is 73.
Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 64.
Country singer Collin Raye is 60.
Singer Tori Amos is 57.
Actor TY BURRELL is 53.
Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 50.
Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 47.
Talk show host James Corden is 42.
