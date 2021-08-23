THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Nobody ever drowned in his own sweat." —Ann Landers
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year.
On Aug. 23, 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.
In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.
In 1926, silent film star Rudolph Valentino died in New York at age 31.
In 1962, John Lennon married his first wife, Cynthia Powell, in Liverpool, England. (The marriage lasted until 1968.)
In 2003, former priest John Geoghan, the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.
In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death.
Actor Vera Miles is 91.
Actor BARBARA EDEN is 90.
Singer Linda Thompson is 74.
Actor Shelley Long is 72.
Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 72.
Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 70.
Actor Jay Mohr is 51.
Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 44.
Figure skater Nicole Bobek
Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 33.
