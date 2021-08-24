TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 24, 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
10 YEARS AGO
A defiant Moammar Gadhafi vowed from hiding to fight on “until victory or martyrdom” and called on residents of the Libyan capital and loyal tribesmen across his North African nation to free Tripoli from the “devils and traitors” who had overrun it.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)
In 1989, Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the game for betting on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.
In 2008, on the final day of the Beijing Games, Kobe Bryant hit two 3-pointers in a big fourth quarter to help the United States defeat Spain 118-107 and win the men’s basketball gold medal for the first time since 2000.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Anne Archer is 74.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 66.
Writer Stephen Fry is 64.
Actor Steve Guttenberg is 63.
Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 61.
Actor MARLEE MATLIN is 56.
Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 56.
Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 48.
Actor James D’Arcy is 48.
Actor Rupert Grint ("Harry Potter" films) is 33.
