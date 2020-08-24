THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If you are going to achieve excellence in big things, you develop the habit in little matters. Excellence is not an exception, it is a prevailing attitude.” — Colin Powell
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 24, the 237th day of 2020. There are 129 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 24, in A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
10 YEARS AGO
A Chinese passenger jet broke apart and burst into flames as it hit the runway, killing 42 people and injuring 54 others.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)
In 2007, the NFL indefinitely suspended Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick without pay after he acknowledged in court papers that he had, indeed, bankrolled gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs not worthy of the pit.
In 2018, the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain announced that he had discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer; McCain died the following day.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 63.
Actor Steve Guttenberg is 62.
Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 60.
Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 58.
Actor Marlee Matlin is 55.
Basketball Hall of Famer REGGIE MILLER is 55.
Movie director Ava DuVernay is 48.
Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 47.
Actor Alex O’Loughlin is 44.
Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 32.
