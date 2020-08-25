THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Let us not be satisfied with just giving money. Money is not enough, money can be got, but they need your hearts to love them. So, spread your love everywhere you go." — Mother Teresa
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 25, the 238th day of 2020. There are 128 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea welcomed Jimmy Carter back to Pyongyang as the former U.S. president arrived to bring home Aijalon Mahli Gomes, an American jailed in the communist country since January 2010 for entering the country illegally from China.
ON THIS DATE
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure providing pensions for former U.S. presidents and their widows.
In 1980, the Broadway musical “42nd Street” opened. (Producer David Merrick stunned the cast and audience during the curtain call by announcing that the show’s director, Gower Champion, had died earlier that day.)
In 2001, rhythm-and-blues singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.
In 2012, Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor SEAN CONNERY is 90.
Actor Tom Skerritt is 87.
Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 71.
Rock singer Elvis Costello is 66.
Actor Christian LeBlanc is 62.
Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 59.
Television chef Rachael Ray is 52.
Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50.
Model Claudia Schiffer is 50.
Actor Blake Lively is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.