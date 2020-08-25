THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"Let us not be satisfied with just giving money. Money is not enough, money can be got, but they need your hearts to love them. So, spread your love everywhere you go." — Mother Teresa

TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 25, the 238th day of 2020. There are 128 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

France Europe World War II

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 1944 file photo, French civilians with hastily made American and French flags greet U.S. and Free French troops entering Paris, France, after Allied liberation of the French capital from Nazi occupation in World War II. For Allied troops in western Europe, D-Day was just the beginning of a long and bloody push toward victory over the Nazis. Ten weeks after commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France is paying tribute this week to Allied troops involved in another major, but often overlooked, military operation: landings on the Mediterranean coast. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, file)

On Aug. 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.

10 YEARS AGO

North Korea welcomed Jimmy Carter back to Pyongyang as the former U.S. president arrived to bring home Aijalon Mahli Gomes, an American jailed in the communist country since January 2010 for entering the country illegally from China.

ON THIS DATE

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure providing pensions for former U.S. presidents and their widows.

In 1980, the Broadway musical “42nd Street” opened. (Producer David Merrick stunned the cast and audience during the curtain call by announcing that the show’s director, Gower Champion, had died earlier that day.)

In 2001, rhythm-and-blues singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.

In 2012, Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Sean Connery

FILE – This undated file photo shows Sean Connery as James Bond in “Never Say Never Again”. (AP Photo/File)

Actor SEAN CONNERY is 90.

Actor Tom Skerritt is 87.

Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 71.

Rock singer Elvis Costello is 66.

Actor Christian LeBlanc is 62.

Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 59.

Television chef Rachael Ray is 52.

Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50.

Model Claudia Schiffer is 50.

Actor Blake Lively is 33.

Tags

Recommended for you