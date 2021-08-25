THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“I have never met a man so ignorant that I couldn’t learn something from him.” — Galileo Galilei

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25, the 237th day of 2021. There are 128 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

France Paris Liberation Remembered

FILE, this Aug. 25, 1944 file photo shows French civilians with their hastily made American and French flags singing the "Star Spangled Banner" as they greet U.S. and Free French troops entering Paris, France, after Allied liberation of the French capital from Nazi occupation in World War II. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, file)

On Aug. 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.

10 YEARS AGO

Fifty-two people were killed in a fire at a casino in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey that was allegedly targeted by a drug cartel.

ON THIS DATE

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.

In 1975, the Bruce Springsteen album “Born to Run” was released by Columbia Records.

In 2001, R&B singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.

In 2012, Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

World Premiere of "Free Guy"

Actress Blake Lively attends the world premiere of "Free Guy" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Tom Skerritt is 88.

Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 72.

Rock singer Elvis Costello is 67.

Movie director Tim Burton is 63.

Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 60.

Actor Blair Underwood is 57.

Television chef Rachael Ray is 53.

Actor Cameron Mathison is 52.

Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 51.

Actor BLAKE LIVELY is 34.

