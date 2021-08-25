Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.