THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I have never met a man so ignorant that I couldn’t learn something from him.” — Galileo Galilei
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25, the 237th day of 2021. There are 128 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.
10 YEARS AGO
Fifty-two people were killed in a fire at a casino in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey that was allegedly targeted by a drug cartel.
ON THIS DATE
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.
In 1975, the Bruce Springsteen album “Born to Run” was released by Columbia Records.
In 2001, R&B singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.
In 2012, Neil Armstrong, 82, who commanded the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing and was the first man to set foot on the moon in July 1969, died in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 2009, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tom Skerritt is 88.
Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 72.
Rock singer Elvis Costello is 67.
Movie director Tim Burton is 63.
Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 60.
Actor Blair Underwood is 57.
Television chef Rachael Ray is 53.
Actor Cameron Mathison is 52.
Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 51.
Actor BLAKE LIVELY is 34.
