THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” — Audrey Hepburn
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26, the 239th day of 2020. There are 127 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 26, 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
10 YEARS AGO
The government of Chile released a video of the 33 miners trapped deep in a copper mine; the men appeared slim but healthy as they sang the national anthem and yelled, “Long live Chile, and long live the miners!”
ON THIS DATE
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1961, the original Hockey Hall of Fame was opened in Toronto.
In 1974, Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, non-stop across the Atlantic — died at his home in Hawaii at age 72.
In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain. (The hurricane killed nearly 70 people, damaged more than 300,000 structures and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 75.
Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 71.
Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 61.
Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 59.
Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 54.
Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 51.
Actor Melissa McCarthy is 50.
Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40.
Actor CHRIS PINE is 40.
Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 35.
