THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I don’t think of all the misery but of the beauty that still remains.” — Anne Frank
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 26, the 238th day of 2021. There are 127 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
10 YEARS AGO
More than 2 million people along the Eastern Seaboard were ordered to move to safer ground as Hurricane Irene approached the coast.
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, the first televised major league baseball games were shown on experimental station W2XBS: a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. (The Reds won the first game, 5-2, the Dodgers the second, 6-1.)
In 1968, the Democratic National Convention opened in Chicago; the four-day event that resulted in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president was marked by a bloody police crackdown on antiwar protesters in the streets.
In 1972, the summer Olympics opened in Munich, West Germany.
In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
In 2015, Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, and her cameraman, Adam Ward, were shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who fatally shot himself while being pursued by police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 76.
Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 72.
Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 62.
Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 60.
Musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 55.
Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 52.
Actor Melissa McCarthy is 51.
Actor Macaulay Culkin is 41.
Actor CHRIS PINE is 41.
Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 36.
