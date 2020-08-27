THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” — John C. Maxwell
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 27, the 240th day of 2020. There are 126 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 27, 2008, BARACK OBAMA was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
10 YEARS AGO
Aijalon Gomes, an American who’d been held for seven months in North Korea for trespassing, stepped off a plane in his hometown of Boston accompanied by former President Jimmy Carter, who had flown to Pyongyang to negotiate his freedom.
ON THIS DATE
In 1858, the second debate between senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas took place in Freeport, Ill.
In 1908, Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th president of the United States, was born near Stonewall, Texas.
In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican Army.
In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
In 2009, Jaycee Lee Dugard, kidnapped when she was 11, was reunited with her mother 18 years after her abduction in South Lake Tahoe, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tuesday Weld is 77.
Country musician Jeff Cook (Alabama) is 71.
Actor Paul Reubens is 68.
Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 59.
Country singer Colt Ford is 51.
Actor SARAH CHALKE is 44.
Actor Aaron Paul is 41.
Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 40.
Singer Mario is 34.
Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 17.
