THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The best way out is always through.” — Robert Frost
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 27, the 239th day of 2021. There are 126 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 27, 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
10 YEARS AGO
Hurricane Irene, after striking Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, pushed up the U.S east coast, prompting evacuations in New York City and leaving major flood damage in Vermont.
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, the Battle of Long Island began during the Revolutionary War as British troops attacked American forces who ended up being forced to retreat two days later.
In 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson accepted his party’s nomination for a term in his own right, telling the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, “Let us join together in giving every American the fullest life which he can hope for.”
In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.
In 2006, a Comair CRJ-100 crashed after trying to take off from the wrong runway in Lexington, Ky., killing 49 people and leaving the co-pilot the sole survivor.
In 2009, mourners filed past the closed casket of the late Sen. Edward Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. Jaycee Lee Dugard, kidnapped when she was 11, was reunited with her mother 18 years after her abduction in South Lake Tahoe, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 84.
Actor Tuesday Weld is 78.
Country musician Jeff Cook is 72.
Golfer Bernhard Langer is 64.
Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 60.
Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 59.
Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 54.
Country singer Colt Ford is 52.
Actor SARAH CHALKE is 45.
Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 41.
