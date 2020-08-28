THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.” —Winston Churchill
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 28, the 241st day of 2020. There are 125 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
10 YEARS AGO
A gunman in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, shot and killed the mother of his two children, the woman’s boyfriend and three other people before fleeing with the children to Rancho Cucamonga, California, where he killed himself (the children were unharmed).
ON THIS DATE
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.
In 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.
In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest at a doctor’s office where she’d gone for a routine outpatient procedure (Rivers died a week later at age 81).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sonny Shroyer (“Dukes of Hazzard”) is 85.
Actor David Soul (“Starsky & Hutch”) is 77.
Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 77.
Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 69.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 62.
Country singer Shania Twain is 55.
Actor JASON PRIESTLEY is 51.
Country singer Jake Owen is 39.
Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 38.
Reality TV star Alana Thompson, aka “Honey Boo Boo,” is 15.
