THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.” —Winston Churchill

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 28, the 241st day of 2020. There are 125 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

I Have a Dream speech

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The Rev. Billy Graham was single-minded when he preached about God, prefacing sermon points with the phrase "The Bible says ..." Yet he had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was an ally, and King publicly credited Graham with helping the cause of civil rights. (AP Photo, File)

On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

10 YEARS AGO

A gunman in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, shot and killed the mother of his two children, the woman’s boyfriend and three other people before fleeing with the children to Rancho Cucamonga, California, where he killed himself (the children were unharmed).

ON THIS DATE

In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.

In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.

In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.

In 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.

In 2014, comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest at a doctor’s office where she’d gone for a routine outpatient procedure (Rivers died a week later at age 81).

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Jason Priestley

Jason Priestley attends the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego concert at the Forum on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Inglewood. Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Actor Sonny Shroyer (“Dukes of Hazzard”) is 85.

Actor David Soul (“Starsky & Hutch”) is 77.

Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 77.

Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 69.

Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 62.

Country singer Shania Twain is 55.

Actor JASON PRIESTLEY is 51.

Country singer Jake Owen is 39.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 38.

Reality TV star Alana Thompson, aka “Honey Boo Boo,” is 15.

Tags

Recommended for you