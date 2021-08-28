THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Let us be grateful to the mirror for revealing to us our appearance only.” — Samuel Butler
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
10 YEARS AGO
A suicide bomber struck inside Baghdad’s largest Sunni mosque, killing 29 people during prayers.
ON THIS DATE
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.
In 2009, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office announced that Michael Jackson’s death was a homicide caused primarily by the powerful anesthetic propofol and another sedative, lorazepam.
In 2017, floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes as Hurricane Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day; thousands of people had been rescued from the flooding.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sonny Shroyer is 86.
Actor David Soul is 78.
Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 78.
Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 70.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 63.
Country singer SHANIA TWAIN is 56.
Actor Jason Priestley is 52.
Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50.
Country singer Jake Owen is 40.
Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.