THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Anyone who doesn’t take truth seriously in small matters cannot be trusted in large ones either.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 29, the 242nd day of 2020. There are 124 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
10 YEARS AGO
Five years after Hurricane Katrina’s wrath, President BARACK OBAMA sought to reassure disaster-weary Gulf Coast residents during a speech at Xavier University that he would not abandon their cause.
ON THIS DATE
In 1877, the second president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brigham Young, died in Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 76.
In 1964, Roy Orbison’s single “Oh, Pretty Woman” was released on the Monument label.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 1982, Academy Award-winning actor Ingrid Bergman died in London on her 67th birthday.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was remembered as a “true American hero” at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain’s body from the state Capitol.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Betty Lynn (“The Andy Griffith Show”) is 94.
Actor ELLIOTT GOULF is 82.
Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 68.
Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 64.
Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 61.
Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 45.
Actor John Hensley is 43.
Actor Jennifer Landon is 37.
Actor-singer Lea Michele is 34.
Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 27.
