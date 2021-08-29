TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 29, the 241st day of 2021. There are 124 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
10 YEARS AGO
In a sign Moammar Gadhafi had lost grip on his country, his wife and three of his children fled Libya to neighboring Algeria.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1962, Malvin R. Goode began covering the United Nations for ABC-TV, becoming network television’s first Black reporter.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.
In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Betty Lynn (Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show”) is 95.
Actor Elliott Gould is 83.
Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 69.
Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 65.
Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 62.
Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 46.
Rapper A+ is 39.
Actor Jennifer Landon is 38.
MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 29.
Rock singer LIAM PAYNE (One Direction) is 28.
