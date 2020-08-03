THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“A failure is not always a mistake, it may simply be the best one can do under the circumstances. The real mistake is to stop trying.” — B. F. Skinner

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, AUG. 3, the 216th day of 2020. There are 150 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses in her robe in her office at U.S. District Court in Washington on Tuesday, August 3, 1993. Earlier, the Senate voted 96-3 to confirm Bader as the 107th justice and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

On August 3, 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

10 YEARS AGO

Engineers began pumping heavy drilling mud into the blown-out Gulf of Mexico oil well in an attempt to permanently plug the leak.

ON THIS DATE

In 1811, Elisha Otis, founder of the elevator company that still bears his name, was born in Halifax, Vt.

In 1863, the first thoroughbred horse races took place at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

In 1921, baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refused to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the “Black Sox” scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.

In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.

In 2018, Las Vegas police said they were closing their investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead at a country music festival without a definitive answer for why Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from a hotel suite onto the concert crowd.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Evangeline Lilly

In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 photo, Actress Evangeline Lilly poses for a portrait during press day for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Lilly plays The Wasp, the first female superhero to get title billing in a Marvel film based on its sprawling universe that includes “Iron Man,” “The Avengers” and “Black Panther.” The film will be released on Friday, July 6, 2018, in North America. (Photo by Joran Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Tony Bennett is 94.

Actor Martin Sheen is 80.

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 79.

Actor JoMarie Payton is 70.

Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 69.

Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 54.

Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 44.

NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 43.

Actor EVANGELINE LILLY is 41.

Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 36.

