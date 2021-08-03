TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 3, the 215th day of 2021. There are 150 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 3, 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
10 YEARS AGO
The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced that Jerry Lewis was no longer its national chairman and would not be appearing on the Labor Day telethon.
ON THIS DATE
In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.
In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2004, the Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopened to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
In 2018, Las Vegas police said they were closing their investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead at a country music festival without a definitive answer for why Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from a hotel suite onto the concert crowd.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Tony Bennett is 95.
Actor MARTIN SHEEN is 81.
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80.
Actor JoMarie Payton is 71.
Actor Jay North ("Dennis the Menace") is 70.
Actor Isaiah Washington is 58.
Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 55.
Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 45.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 44.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 37.
