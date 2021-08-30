THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Thinking: the talking of the soul with itself.” — Plato

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, AUG. 30, the 242nd day of 2021. There are 123 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Thurgood Marshall

Thurgood Marshall leaves the Justice Department after being confirmed by the Senate as the nation’s first black Supreme Court Justice, Aug. 30, 1967. Marshall, 57, currently U.S. Solicitor General, was confirmed by a 69 to 11 margin. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

On Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

10 YEARS AGO

National Guard helicopters rushed food and water to a dozen cut-off Vermont towns after the rainy remnants of Hurricane Irene washed out roads and bridges in a deluge that had taken many people in the landlocked New England state by surprise.

ON THIS DATE

In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut as a player for the Detroit Tigers, hitting a double in his first at-bat in a game against the New York Highlanders. (The Tigers won, 5-3.)

In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.

In 1993, “The Late Show with David Letterman” premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was August 31 where the crash occurred.)

In 2015, the White House announced that President Barack Obama would change the name of North America’s tallest mountain peak from Mount McKinley to Denali, bestowing the traditional Alaska Native name on the eve of a historic presidential visit to Alaska.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Celebrity Birthdays - Aug. 29-Sept. 4

FILE – Michael Chiklis, star and executive producer of the Paramount Network series “Coyote,” poses for a portrait during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Jan. 14, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Chiklis turns 58 on Aug. 30. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 82.

Actor Ben Jones is 80.

Comedian Lewis Black is 73.

Actor Timothy Bottoms is 70.

Actor MICHAEL CHIKLIS is 58.

Country singer Sherrie Austin is 50.

Actor Cameron Diaz is 49.

TV personality Lisa Ling is 48.

MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 40.

Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 39.

Tags

Trending Video