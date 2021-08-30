THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Thinking: the talking of the soul with itself.” — Plato
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 30, the 242nd day of 2021. There are 123 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
National Guard helicopters rushed food and water to a dozen cut-off Vermont towns after the rainy remnants of Hurricane Irene washed out roads and bridges in a deluge that had taken many people in the landlocked New England state by surprise.
ON THIS DATE
In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut as a player for the Detroit Tigers, hitting a double in his first at-bat in a game against the New York Highlanders. (The Tigers won, 5-3.)
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1993, “The Late Show with David Letterman” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was August 31 where the crash occurred.)
In 2015, the White House announced that President Barack Obama would change the name of North America’s tallest mountain peak from Mount McKinley to Denali, bestowing the traditional Alaska Native name on the eve of a historic presidential visit to Alaska.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 82.
Actor Ben Jones is 80.
Comedian Lewis Black is 73.
Actor Timothy Bottoms is 70.
Actor MICHAEL CHIKLIS is 58.
Country singer Sherrie Austin is 50.
Actor Cameron Diaz is 49.
TV personality Lisa Ling is 48.
MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 40.
Former tennis player Andy Roddick is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.