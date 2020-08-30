THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people." — Martin Luther King Jr.
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 30, the 243rd day of 2020. There are 123 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 30, 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
Seven-time Cy Young winner ROGER CLEMENS pleaded not guilty in Washington to charges of lying to Congress about whether he’d used steroids or human growth hormone.
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur arrived in Japan to set up Allied occupation headquarters.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.
In 1993, “The Late Show with David Letterman” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1997, Americans received word of the car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul. (Because of the time difference, it was Aug. 31 where the crash occurred.)
In 2017, the former Hurricane Harvey completed a U-turn in the Gulf of Mexico and rolled ashore for the second time in six days, hitting southwestern Louisiana as a tropical storm with heavy rains and winds of 45 miles an hour. Floodwaters began to recede in Houston, where thousands of homes were flooded.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elizabeth Ashley is 81.
Actor Ben Jones is 79.
Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 77.
Actor Timothy Bottoms is 69.
Actor Michael Chiklis is 57.
Actor Cameron Diaz is 48.
TV personality LISA LING is 47.
MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 39.
Tennis player Andy Roddick is 38.
Actor Cameron Finley is 33.
