TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 31, the 243rd day of 2021. There are 122 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 31, 1980, Poland’s Solidarity labor movement was born with an agreement signed in Gdansk that ended a 17-day-old strike.
10 YEARS AGO
The Wartime Contracting Commission issued a report saying the U.S. had lost billions of dollars to waste and fraud in Iraq and Afghanistan and stood to repeat that in future wars without big changes in how the government awarded and managed contracts for battlefield support and reconstruction projects.
ON THIS DATE
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay; Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
In 1996, three adults and four children drowned when their vehicle rolled into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina; they had gone to see a monument to the sons of Susan Smith, who had drowned the two boys in Oct. 1994.
In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
In 2018, Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” was laid to rest after an eight-hour funeral at a Detroit church, where guests included Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 82.
Singer Van Morrison is 76.
Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 73.
Actor RICHARD GERE is 72.
Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 66.
Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 64.
Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 62.
Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 51.
Golfer Padraig Harrington is 50.
Actor Chris Tucker is 49.
