THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 31, the 244th day of 2020. There are 122 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 31, 1997, PRINCE CHARLES brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA ended the U.S. combat mission in Iraq, declaring no victory after seven years of bloodshed and telling those divided over the war in his country and around the world: “It is time to turn the page.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1888, Mary Ann Nichols, believed to be the first victim of “Jack the Ripper,” was found slain in London’s East End.
In 1969, boxer Rocky Marciano died in a light airplane crash in Iowa, a day before his 46th birthday.
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay; Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
In 1989, Britain’s Princess Anne and her husband, Capt. Mark Phillips, announced they were separating after 15 years of marriage.
In 1996, three adults and four children drowned when their vehicle rolled into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina; they had gone to see a monument to the sons of Susan Smith, who had drowned the two boys in October 1994.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 81.
Singer Van Morrison is 75.
Actor RICHARD GERE is 71.
Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 65.
Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 61.
Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 50.
Rock musician Greg Richling (Wallflowers) is 50.
Golfer Padraig Harrington is 49.
Actor Chris Tucker is 48.
Actor Sara Ramirez is 45.
