THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If we open a quarrel between past and present, we shall find that we have lost the future.” — Winston Churchill
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 4, 1892, businessman Andrew Borden and his wife, Abby, were axed to death in their home in Fall River, Massachusetts. Lizzie Borden, Andrew’s daughter from a previous marriage, was accused of the killings, but acquitted at trial.
10 YEARS AGO
A Texas jury convicted polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs of child sexual assault in a case stemming from two young followers he’d taken as brides in what his church called “spiritual marriages.” (Jeffs was sentenced to life in prison.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
In 1972, Arthur Bremer was convicted and sentenced in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to 63 years in prison for his attempt on the life of Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace (the sentence was later reduced to 53 years; Bremer was released from prison in 2007).
In 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues.
In 2019, a masked gunman fired on revelers enjoying summer nightlife in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio, leaving nine people dead and 27 wounded; police said officers shot and killed the shooter within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 72.
Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 66.
Former President Barack Obama is 60.
Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 60.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 59.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 53.
Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 50.
Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 50.
Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor MEGHAN MARKLE, is 40.
Country singer Crystal Bowersox (“American Idol”) is 36.
