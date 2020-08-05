THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” — Desmond Tutu
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5, the 218th day of 2020. There are 148 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 5, 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigation; revelation of the tape sparked Nixon’s resignation.
10 YEARS AGO
The Senate confirmed Elena Kagan, 63-37, as the Supreme Court’s 112th justice and the fourth woman in its history.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, what’s believed to be the first electric traffic light system was installed in Cleveland, Ohio, at the intersection of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.
In 1961, the amusement park Six Flags Over Texas had its official grand opening day in Arlington.
In 1962, movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”
In 1966, the Beatles’ “Revolver” album was released in the United Kingdom on the Parlophone label; it was released in the United States three days later by Capitol Records. (Songs included “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yellow Submarine,” which were also issued as a double A-side single on Aug. 5 and 8.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Loni Anderson is 75.
Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 64.
Author David Baldacci is 60.
Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 58.
Actor Mark Strong is 57.
Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 54.
Actor Jesse Williams is 40.
Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 34.
Actor Meegan Warner is 29.
Actor/singer OLIVIA HOLT is 23.
