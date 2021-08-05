THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A somebody was once a nobody who wanted to and did.” — John Burroughs
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 5, the 217th day of 2021. There are 148 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 5, 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment.
10 YEARS AGO
A federal jury convicted three New Orleans police officers, a former officer and a retired sergeant of civil rights violations in the 2005 shooting deaths of a teenager and a mentally disabled man crossing the Danziger Bridge following Hurricane Katrina. (The convictions were overturned because of prosecutorial misconduct, and the former officers pleaded guilty in April 2016 to a reduced number of charges.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1921, a baseball game was broadcast for the first time as KDKA radio announcer Harold Arlin described the action between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies from Forbes Field. (The Pirates won, 8-5.)
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.
In 1954, 24 boxers became the first inductees into the Boxing Hall of Fame, including Henry Armstrong, Gentleman Jim Corbett, Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, Joe Louis and John L. Sullivan.
In 1981, the federal government began firing air traffic controllers who had gone out on strike.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 81.
Actor Loni Anderson is 76.
Actor Erika Slezak is 75.
Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 66.
Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 65.
Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 59.
Actor Jonathan Silverman is 55.
Country singer Terri Clark is 53.
Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 53.
Actor JESSE WILLIAMS is 41.
