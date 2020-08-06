THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” — Abraham Lincoln

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Hiroshima

In this Aug. 6, 1945 photo released by the U.S. Army, a mushroom cloud billows about one hour after a nuclear bomb was detonated above Hiroshima, Japan. A contentious debate over nuclear power in Japan is also bringing another question out of the shadows: Should Japan keep open the possibility of making nuclear weapons, even if only as an option? It may seem surprising in the only country ever devastated by atomic bombs, particularly as it marks the 67th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 2012, and Nagasaki three days later. The Japanese government officially renounces nuclear weapons, and the vast majority of citizens oppose them. (AP Photo/U.S. Army via Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum)

On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths.

10 YEARS AGO

In a stunning announcement, Hewlett-Packard Co. said it had ousted CEO Mark Hurd after an investigation of a sexual harassment complaint.

ON THIS DATE

In 1911, actor-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, New York.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.

In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina.

In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.

In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Leslie Odom Jr.

Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. attends the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 77.

Actor Michelle Yeoh is 58.

Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 56.

Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 55.

Actor Benito Martinez is 52.

Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalannis 50.

Actor Jason O’Mara is 48.

Actor Vera Farmiga is 47.

Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 44.

Actor LESLIE ODOM JR. is 39.