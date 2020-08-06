THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” — Abraham Lincoln
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
In a stunning announcement, Hewlett-Packard Co. said it had ousted CEO Mark Hurd after an investigation of a sexual harassment complaint.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, actor-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, New York.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina.
In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.
In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 77.
Actor Michelle Yeoh is 58.
Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 56.
Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 55.
Actor Benito Martinez is 52.
Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalannis 50.
Actor Jason O’Mara is 48.
Actor Vera Farmiga is 47.
Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 44.
Actor LESLIE ODOM JR. is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.