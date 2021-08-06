THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Give me odorous at sunrise a garden of beautiful flowers where I can walk undisturbed.” — Walt Whitman
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 6, the 218th day of 2021. There are 147 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)
10 YEARS AGO
Insurgents shot down a U.S. military helicopter during fighting in eastern Afghanistan, killing 30 Americans, most of them belonging to the same elite Navy commando unit that had slain Osama bin Laden; seven Afghan commandos also died.
ON THIS DATE
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina.
In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.
In 1986, William J. Schroeder died at Humana Hospital-Audubon in Louisville, Kentucky, after living 620 days with the Jarvik 7 artificial heart.
In 2015, “Hamilton,” the hip-hop flavored biography about Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first treasury secretary, opened on Broadway.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Louise Sorel is 81.
Actor Ray Buktenica is 78.
Actor Catherine Hicks is 70.
Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 65.
Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 57.
Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 56.
Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 49.
Actor Jason O’Mara is 49.
Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 45.
Actor LESLIE ODOM JR. is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.