THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey.” — Sarah Fielding
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
10 YEARS AGO
The Treasury Department announced that Secretary Timothy Geithner had told President Barack Obama he would remain on the job, ending speculation he would leave the administration.
ON THIS DATE
In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)
In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.
In 1989, a plane carrying U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)
In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket.
In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Gospel singer Ben Moore is 80.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 77.
Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71.
Actor Wayne Knight is 66.
Actor DAVID DUCHOVNY is 61.
Country singer Raul Malo is 56.
Actor Sydney Penny is 50.
Actor Charlize Theron is 46.
Actor Eric Johnson is 42.
MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 30.
