THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey.” — Sarah Fielding

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Kenya US Embassy

FILE In this file photo of Monday, March 22,1999, The U.S. Embassy in downtown Nairobi, Kenya is seen. The embassy, which is scheduled for demolition, is to be replaced by a memorial garden in honor of the victims of the Aug. 7, 1998 bombing. As President Barack Obama prepares to visit East Africa nearly 15 years after terrorists bombed two U.S. embassies here, a former United States ambassador to Kenya says he worries that security at the Nairobi embassy has been “complacent” and may not have had adequate priority in the recent past. Obama is scheduled on Monday, July 1, 2013, to visit Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, which along with Nairobi was the site of near-simultaneous embassy attacks in August 1998. The attacks killed 224 people, mostly Kenyans, but also a dozen Americans. Obama is likely to visit the memorial for the victims of the Tanzania attack. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File)

On Aug. 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

10 YEARS AGO

The Treasury Department announced that Secretary Timothy Geithner had told President Barack Obama he would remain on the job, ending speculation he would leave the administration.

ON THIS DATE

In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)

In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.

In 1989, a plane carrying U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

David Duchovny

David Duchovny during Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Gospel singer Ben Moore is 80.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 77.

Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71.

Actor Wayne Knight is 66.

Actor DAVID DUCHOVNY is 61.

Country singer Raul Malo is 56.

Actor Sydney Penny is 50.

Actor Charlize Theron is 46.

Actor Eric Johnson is 42.

MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 30.

Tags

Trending Video