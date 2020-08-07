THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 7, the 220th day of 2020. There are 146 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 7, 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.
10 YEARS AGO
ELENA KAGAN was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
ON THIS DATE
In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.
In 1957, Oliver Hardy, who starred for decades in popular film comedies with partner Stan Laurel, died in North Hollywood, California, at age 65.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.
In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket.
In 2017, medical examiners said the remains of a man who’d been killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 had been identified, nearly 16 years after the attacks.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Lana Cantrell is 77.
Actor John Glover is 76.
Actor Wayne Knight is 65.
Actor David Duchovny is 60.
Actor Delane Matthews is 59.
Actor Michael Shannon is 46.
Actor CHARLIZE THERON is 45.
NHL center Sidney Crosby is 33.
MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 29.
Actor Liam James is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.