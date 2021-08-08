TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 8, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
10 YEARS AGO
Eager to calm a nervous nation, President Barack Obama dismissed an unprecedented downgrade by Standard & Poor’s of the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA-plus, declaring: “No matter what some agency may say, we’ve always been and always will be a triple-A country.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery” took place as thieves made off with 2.6 million pounds in banknotes.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as “damned lies” reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.
In 2017, singer Glen Campbell died in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 81; he had announced in 2011 that he’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor DUSTIN HOFFMAN is 84.
Actor Connie Stevens is 83.
Actor Larry Wilcox is 74.
Actor Keith Carradine is 72.
Actor Donny Most is 68.
Country singer Mark Wills is 48.
Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 45.
Tennis player Roger Federer is 40.
Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 33.
Yankee Anthony Rizzo is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.