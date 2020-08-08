THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” — Oscar Wilde
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 8, 1974, President RICHARD NIXON, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
10 YEARS AGO
Flooding in Gansu province in China resulted in mudslides that killed more than 1,400 people.
ON THIS DATE
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure raising the number of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, effective with the next Congress, with a proviso to add two more when New Mexico and Arizona became states.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
In 2000, the wreckage of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the Union ship Housatonic, was recovered off the South Carolina coast and returned to port.
In 2006, Roger Goodell was chosen as the NFL’s next commissioner.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83.
Actor Connie Stevens is 82.
Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 81.
Actor Keith Carradine is 71.
Actor Donny Most is 67.
Country singer Mark Wills is 47.
Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 44.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 44.
Tennis player ROGER FEDERER is 39.
Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 32.
