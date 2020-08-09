THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us." —E. M. Forster
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 9, the 222nd day of 2020. There are 144 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national "Black Lives Matter" movement.
10 YEARS AGO
Former Alaska Sen. TED STEVENS, 86, the longest serving Republican in the U.S. Senate, was killed in a plane crash in the southwestern part of his state while on his way to a fishing trip (four others died in the crash outside Dillingham).
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device ("Fat Man") over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
In 1982, a federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who’d been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.
In 2004, Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, addressing a court for the first time, asked victims of the blast for forgiveness as a judge sentenced him to 161 consecutive life sentences.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 92.
Actor Sam Elliott is 76.
Singer Barbara Mason is 73.
Actor Melanie Griffith is 63.
Actor Amanda Bearse is 62.
TV host Hoda Kotb is 56.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer DEION SANDERS is 53.
Actor Gillian Anderson is 52.
Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 49.
Actor Liz Vassey is 48.
