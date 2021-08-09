THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When one must, one can.” — Charlotte Whitton
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 9, the 221st day of 2021. There are 144 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA announced new fuel efficiency standards for work trucks, buses and other heavy duty vehicles.
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order nationalizing silver.
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
In 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
In 1982, a federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who’d been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.
In 2004, Oklahoma City bombing conspirator Terry Nichols, addressing a court for the first time, asked victims of the blast for forgiveness as a judge sentenced him to 161 consecutive life sentences.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-director David Steinberg is 79.
Actor Sam Elliott is 77.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 69.
Actor MELANIE GRIFFITH is 64.
Actor Amanda Bearse (“Married With Children”) is 63.
TV host Hoda Kotb is 57.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 54.
TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 51.
Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 50.
Actor Ashley Johnson is 38.
