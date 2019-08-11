THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"You will have bad times, but they will always wake you up to the stuff you weren't paying attention to." — Robin Williams (1951-2014)
TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Sunday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2019. There are 142 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation's largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.
10 YEARS AGO
Jeers and taunts drowned out Democratic lawmakers calling for a health care overhaul at town halls; during his own town hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, President Barack Obama assailed "wild misrepresentations" of his health care plan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1919, Germany's Weimar Constitution was signed by President Friedrich Ebert.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1960, the African country of Chad became independent of France.
In 1964, the Beatles movie "A Hard Day's Night" had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly black Watts section of Los Angeles.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 76.
Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 69.
Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 66.
Singer Joe Jackson is 65.
Actress Viola Davis is 54.
Actress Anna Gunn is 51.
Actor Will Friedle is 43.
Actor CHRIS HEMSWORTH is 36.
Rapper Asher Roth is 34.
Actress Alyson Stoner is 26.
GO MAD
Activities and events scheduled for today:
Anderson
• Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Columbian Hall, 1225 Main Street.
• Ride to Frankton Town Market at Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St., Frankton. Hosted by the Peace Crew, 12:45 p.m.; kickstands up, 1:15 p.m.; leaving from Tom Wood Powersports, 3165 N. Ind. 9.
• The Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom 90th and 30th Anniversary celebration. Doors open at 2 p.m., organ concert at 3 p.m.
Frankton
• Frankton Town Market, 2-6 p.m., Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.
Pendleton
• Feeling Better Together - Emotional Healing After the Tornado, 1-4 p.m. Pendleton Community Library, 595 E Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.