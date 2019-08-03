THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full." — Marcel Proust, French author (1871-1922)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 3, the 215th day of 2019. There are 150 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug, 3, 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
10 YEARS AGO
A court in Los Angeles appointed Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine, permanent guardian of the late pop star's children.
ON THIS DATE
In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.
In 1921, baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refused to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-three to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2004, the Statue of Liberty pedestal in New York City reopened to the public for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Tony Bennett is 93.
Actor MARTIN SHEEN is 79.
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78.
Actress JoMarie Payton is 69.
Actor Jay North ("Dennis the Menace") is 68.
Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 56.
Actor Isaiah Washington is 56.
Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 48.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 42.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 35.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Community river cleanup sponsored by the White River Watchers of Madison County, 8:30 a.m., registration, Edgewater Park, East 10th Street.
• Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Christian School elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
• Jeeps on Meridian, 6-11 p.m.; Pershing Drive on stage at 7 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Markleville
• Markleville Jamboree, Community Building. Motorcycle show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Walking tacos and nachos and cheese, 4-7 p.m.; music on the stage in the evening
Pendleton
• Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, YMCA/Conservation Building, 460 Falls Park Drive.
See more events at heraldbulletin.com.
