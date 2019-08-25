You are the owner of this article.
Today in History: Aug. 25

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor." — Truman Capote (1924-1984)

TODAY IS 

Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 25, the 237th day of 2019. There are 128 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY 

A twin engine Cessna carrying recording artist and movie star Aaliyah and her film crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Marsh Harbour International Airport, in the Bahamas, Saturday Aug. 25, 2001. Aaliyah and seven others died at the scene. One critically injured man was flown to Florida for treatment, officials said. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)

On Aug. 25, 2001, rhythm-and-blues singer Aaliyah was killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas; she was 22.

10 YEARS AGO 

Sen. EDWARD M. KENNEDY, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, after a battle with a brain tumor. 

ON THIS DATE

In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.

In 1980, the Broadway musical "42nd Street" opened. (Producer David Merrick stunned the cast and audience during the curtain call by announcing that the show's director, Gower Champion, had died earlier that day.)

In 1984, author Truman Capote was found dead in a Los Angeles mansion; he was 59.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey, the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, with 130 mph sustained winds; the storm would deliver five days of rain totaling close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. The hurricane left at least 68 people dead and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Actress Blake Lively attends the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Sean Connery is 89.

TV personality Regis Philbin is 88.

Actor Tom Skerritt is 86.

Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 70.

Rock singer Elvis Costello is 65.

Country singer Cyrus (aka Billy Ray Cyrus) is 58.

Actor Blair Underwood is 55.

Television chef Rachael Ray is 51.

Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 49.

