THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"There is no safety in numbers, or in anything else." — James Thurber, American author and cartoonist (1894-1961)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2019. There are 139 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
Charles Manson follower Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1980, actress-model Dorothy Stratten, 20, was shot to death by her estranged husband and manager, Paul Snider, who then killed himself.
In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer David Crosby is 78.
Country singer Connie Smith is 78.
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 74.
Author Danielle Steel is 72.
Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson is 60.
Actress Susan Olsen is 58.
Actress HALLE BERRY is 53.
Actress Catherine Bell is 51.
Actress Mila Kunis is 36.
NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 32.
GO MAD
Activities and events planned for today:
Anderson
• Cub Scout Sign-Up, 6:30-8 p.m., Erskine Elementary, 811 W. 60th St.
Alexandria
• Small Town Community Bingo, 2 p.m., Alexandria Care Center, 1912 S. Park Ave.
Frankton
• Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
• Euchre, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• The 78's Band part of their Summer Concert Series, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
